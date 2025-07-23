Controversy erupted when Lia Thomas, after two years of hormone therapy, became the first openly transgender athlete to win NCAA women’s swim championships, obliterating competitors by over 30 seconds. Critics cried foul, citing biological advantages: from Flo Jo’s 10.49s 100m legacy being 8,015th among men to Harvard research showing hormone blockers don’t erase muscle or bone gains. Under mounting pressure, the University of Pennsylvania agreed with the Trump Education Department to ban transgender athletes and vacate Thomas’s titles. In this unfiltered exposé, we unpack record-smashing times, scientific debates over fairness, Title IX enforcement, and the political fallout that’s splitting sports and the nation. Watch to get the real story behind the headlines and decide: Is this victory, or an epic injustice?
Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Stripped of Titles for Being a Man in Women’s Sports | Nate The Lawyer
