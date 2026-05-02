Florida Deputies Save Toddler After Near-Drowning at Airbnb Pool | WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando

A terrifying moment at a Central Florida Airbnb nearly turned into tragedy when a 2-year-old fell into a pool and stopped breathing.

Marion County deputies rushed to the scene after a frantic 911 call and immediately began life-saving efforts, performing rescue breaths and clearing water from the child’s airway. The intense moments were all captured on video as deputies worked to bring the toddler back.

Thanks to their quick actions—and a family member who pulled the child from the pool—the little boy made a full recovery.