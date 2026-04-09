Trust Your Gut | Unfiltered Waters

In this episode of Unfiltered Waters, Katie Hoff and Elizabeth Beisel sit down with some of the biggest names in NCAA swimming, Claire Curzan (Virginia), Lucy Bell (Stanford), Alex Shackell (Indiana), Caroline Bricker (Stanford), Katie Grimes (Virginia), and Bella Sims (Michigan), for a conversation centered around one theme, trusting your gut.

From navigating transfers and major life decisions to overcoming injuries, rebuilding confidence, and rediscovering their love for the sport, each athlete shares the real moments that shaped their journey. Whether it is finding the right environment, staying when things get tough, or learning to believe in yourself again, this episode dives into the mindset behind elite performance and the courage it takes to follow your own path.