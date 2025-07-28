Swimmer's Daily

Aussies Relays Triumph on Day 1 | About Last Night | World Aquatics Championships–Singapore 2025

Join hosts John Mason and Elizabeth Beisel—with special guest and Olympic champion Pernille Blume—as they break down Day 1 of the swimming finals at the World Aquatics Championships – Singapore 2025

