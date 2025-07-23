Olympic Champion Cate Campbell Engaged | 7NEWS

Swimmer's Daily

Olympic gold medalist Kate Campbell announced her engagement to long-time partner Adam Kerr. The swimmer said Kerr proposed while watching the sunrise at the beach.

