Cameron McEvoy: The Secrets Behind His “Splash and Dash” Speed | World Aquatics

What makes Cameron McEvoy one of the fastest sprinters in the pool?

In this video, we break down his lightning-fast technique, explosive starts, and the training strategies that power his incredible “splash and dash” performances.

