Swimmer's Daily

Is This the Fastest NCAA Record Ever? | The Swim Scribe

by

rokur
in

Gretchen Walsh just unleashed one of the all time FASTEST NCAA swims EVER, as she once again DEMOLISHED her own NCAA record in the 100 butterfly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.