Gretchen Walsh Has Broken Short Course Swimming | The Swim Scribe

Gretchen Walsh Has Broken Short Course Swimming

by

rokur
in

Gretchen Walsh may have recently had one of the all time greatest swim meets EVER, so lets break it down to put just how INSANE it was into perspective

At the 2024 Short Course World Championships Walsh was a world record breaking MACHINE, over the course of the meet she set a STUNNING ELEVEN world records, 9 of which were done individually.

