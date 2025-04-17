The Journey to 46.97 | Women’s 100 Fly NCAA Record Progression | The Swim Scribe

Dominance. That is what we see from some absolutely incredible records. A swim that is so FAST and so AHEAD of its time you can’t help but wonder if it’s even POSSIBLE to go faster.

There are many swims in the sport’s history where we can retroactively see these outlier swims, but its always special when you can tell just how INSANE a swim is as soon as the clock stops.

This is the NCAA record progression of the women’s 100 butterfly.