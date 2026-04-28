Swimmer's Daily

Family Grieves Loss of Father Who Drowned While Saving Son With Autism | ABC7

by

rokur
in

A family is left heartbroken after a tragic drowning at a Lincoln Heights park last week. When a man jumped into a lake to save his son, the boy survived, but his father drowned.

Read ABC7

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.