Swimmer's Daily

Tractor Driver Drowns After Vehicle Overturns Into Pond | The Star

by

rokur
in

A tractor driver died after the vehicle he was operating lost control and overturned into a pond at a palm oil mill in Kampung Tersang, Raub, on Saturday (April 26).

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