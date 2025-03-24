Pennsylvania Freshman Swimmer Earns State Title, Breaks Program Record | WJACTV

A Pennsylvania high school freshman is now a state champion.
Rylee Kohan captured gold in the 50-yard freestyle at the PIAA Class 2A swimming championships, breaking a program record in that event.
But her victory came among a “wave of emotions” for her and the Westmont Hilltop community.
Rylee Kohan put on quite a performance at Bucknell University, shaving nearly a full second off her preliminary time to clock in at 23.22 seconds, just 0.12 seconds ahead of the runner up.
Not only did she secure a state title, but she also broke a program record that had stood since 1999.
