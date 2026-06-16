Swimmer's Daily

Swimmer Suffers Sudden Illness and Dies During Swimming Championship in Bahia | Bora Brasil

by

rokur
in

Swimmer Renato Barros de Oliveira, 68, died after suffering a sudden illness during the Bahia Swimming Championship in Salvador. The incident occurred on Saturday (13).

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