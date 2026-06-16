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Automated Drones That Detect Sharks Could ‘Easily’ Be Implemented at Beaches: Expert | ABC News

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rokur
in , , ,

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority has agreed to allow trained surf club pilots to fly drones at Coogee Beach to survey sharks.

The decision comes after a woman swimming between the flags was bitten on her leg and arms at the beach.

Professor Culum Brown says you could easily fully automate drone patrols to patrol beaches and automatically detect sharks.

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