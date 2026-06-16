Swimmer's Daily

Why This Albertan Is Attempting to Swim Across Lake Winnipeg Again | CBC News Alberta

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rokur
in ,

They say if at first you don’t succeed try, try again. That’s the mindset of a man from Diamond Valley, Alta., who is getting ready for a second crack at swimming 26 kilometres across Lake Winnipeg this summer. Jonathon Fenton spoke to CBC Radio’s Calgary Eyeopener about why it’s important for the cancer survivor raising money for new research.

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