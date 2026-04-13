Swimmer's Daily

13-Year-Old Swimmer Details Championship Gold Journey | CBS LA

by

rokur
in

A member of the Bruin Swim Club at UCLA, 13-year-old Atticus Rice Feldman also competes in ice swimming, winning 6 gold medals at the world championship in Finland.

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