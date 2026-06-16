Swimmer's Daily

Sunset Beach Closed to Swimming Due to High E. Coli Levels | CBC British Columbia

by

rokur
in

A no-swimming advisory is in effect for Vancouver’s Sunset Beach due to high E. coli levels. As the CBC’s Michelle Gomez explains, multiple factors are at play.

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