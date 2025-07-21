Swimmer's Daily

E. Coli Contamination Closes 9 Vancouver Beaches for Swimming | CBS News

by

rokur
in ,

Nine public beaches in Metro Vancouver are closed for swimming because of high E. coli levels in the water. Vancouver Coastal Health says some possible sources of contamination include animal waste, stormwater runoff and discharge from boats.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.