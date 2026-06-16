Swimmer's Daily

Rutgers Swimming & Diving: 2026 Big Ten Championships | Rutgers Athletics

by

rokur
in

The Scarlet Knights had a number of standout performances across competition at the 2026 Big Ten Championships

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