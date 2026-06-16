Swimmer's Daily

My First Video | How I Raced the 800M Freestyle | Carson Foster

by

rokur
in

In this vlog I take you through everything leading up to my 800 freestyle—from breakfast and warm-up to race preparation, the race itself, and post-race thoughts. You’ll get an inside look at what a meet day actually looks like at the elite level and how I prepare mentally and physically to compete.

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