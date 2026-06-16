Swimmer's Daily

Queensland Anglers Fear Rise in Bull Shark Numbers, Saying They’re Getting Bigger Too | ABC News

by

rokur
in

A petition has been lodged with the state government calling for population control measures on bull sharks in Queensland waterways as experts warn the species is difficult to comprehensively count.

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