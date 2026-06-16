Swimmer's Daily

Did Tudors Actually Swim? (The Answer Is Weirder Than You Think) | History and Coffee

by

rokur
in

Someone asked me this from their pool. They were floating around listening to the podcast and thought, “did the people I’m obsessed with ever do this?” And it sent me down a rabbit hole, because the answer is so much more complicated and class-loaded than I expected.

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