Swimmer's Daily

Mombasa Hosts Golden Organization Swimming Championship | Citizen TV Kenya

by

rokur
in

The 2026 Golden Organization Inter-Clubs and Schools Swimming Championship concluded in Mombasa on Sunday, attracting young swimmers from across the coastal region for the two-day competition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.