Swimmer's Daily

Bay Area Woman Set to Swim Entire Coast of California | KRON 4

by

rokur
in

An ultra endurance swimmer from the San Francisco Bay Area, Catherine “Cat” Breed, will dive into the Pacific Ocean this July and set off on a 900-mile-long journey.

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