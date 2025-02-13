Swimmer's Daily

Great Lakes Valley Conference Swimming & Diving Championship Boosts Indiana City’s Economy | WSBT-TV

by

rokur
in ,

Elkhart County will see several hundred visitors over the coming weeks. Fans and athletes from all over the Midwest will gather for Division 2 swimming and diving championships. The competition is bringing a lot of business into the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.