Swimmer's Daily

Black Child’s First Day of Swim Camp Turns Fatal, Mother Demands Answers | Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey

by

rokur
in

LaTaisha Johnson’s 9-year-old son King Overton drowned in a pool at Swim RVA camp in Henrico. Dr. Rashad Richey discusses on Indisputable.

Support King Overton’s family: gofundme.com/f/home-going-service-for-king-o/cl/s

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