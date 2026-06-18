Swimmer's Daily

How to Swim a Mile Nonstop (Even if You Can’t Yet) | Kaitlin Frehling

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Want to swim a mile nonstop but don’t know where to start? In this video, I break down the 3 most important things every swimmer needs to build endurance: technique, progressive overload, and pacing. Whether you’re a beginner swimmer, triathlete, or Masters swimmer, these principles will help you swim farther with less effort and build toward your first nonstop mile.

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