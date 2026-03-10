Struggling to swim butterfly smoothly? In this step-by-step guide, I break down the PST Butterfly Blueprint, a 6-step system that helps swimmers build efficient butterfly technique from the ground up. You’ll learn how to connect your chest and hips, build proper dolphin kick rhythm, sync your pull timing, and integrate breathing so butterfly feels smoother and less exhausting. Whether you’re a masters swimmer, triathlete, or adult swimmer learning butterfly later in life, these drills will help you develop better timing, rhythm, and control in the water.
How To Swim Butterfly Smoothly (The Only Guide You Need) | Kaitlin Frehling
Comments
Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.
Leave a Reply