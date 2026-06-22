Swimmer's Daily

Davis Aquatic Masters Swim Program | Good Day Sacramento

by

rokur
in , ,

This June and July, the Davis Aquatic Masters swim program is running an “adult learn to swim” program open to all members of the Davis community.

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