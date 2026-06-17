Swimmer's Daily

Highlights From Aussie Trials, Ledecky Headlines Final Pro Swim Stop & Summer McIntosh’s New Friend | CBC Sports

by

rokur
in

The Australian swim trials took place this past week and Sam Short was the big story, sweeping the headlines and the podiums. The Australian Dolphins now have their Commonwealth Games, Pan Pacs and Para Pan Pacs teams. As well, Britt highlights the final TYR Pro Swim Series stop headlined by Katie Ledecky and we get introduced to Summer McIntosh’s new furry friend.

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