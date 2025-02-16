Summer McIntosh Swam an Insane 800 Free | The Swim Scribe

Swimmer's Daily

Summer McIntosh just UNLEASHED one of the fastest swims EVER in the women’s 800 freestyle at the 2025 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships

Here McIntosh ripped a new personal best of 8:09.86 to become the first woman OTHER than Katie Ledecky to break 8:10 in the event.

McIntosh’s old personal best of 8:11.39 ALREADY made her the second fastest performer in history so this time drop doesn’t improve her standing there, however this swim is now the 10th fastest PERFORMANCE ever, moving her into the top 10 for the first time.

