Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh Head to Head in 800M Freestyle | 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont | USA Swimming

rokur
Katie Ledecky wins Women’s 800M Freestyle at the 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont. Summer McIntosh and Maria Fernanda Costa take second and third.

