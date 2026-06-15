Swimmer's Daily

Why It’s Never Too Late for Adults to Learn How to Swim | Arizona’s Family

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rokur
in ,

Adult swim lessons can build confidence, improve water safety and help prevent drownings. Alaina Kwan has more details on why it’s never too late to learn.

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