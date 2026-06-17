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YMCA Offers Free Swim Lessons Amid Metro Detroit Water Safety Concerns | WXYZ-TV

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rokur
in , ,

The YMCA is offering free swim lessons for qualifying families as near-drownings in Taylor and Dearborn raise water safety concerns.

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