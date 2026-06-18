Swimmer's Daily

Canada on Top of the Podium | Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026 | Pontevedra | Team Acrobatic | World Aquatics

by

rokur
in

At the Pontevedra stop of the Artistic Swimming World Cup Team Canada showed up big time in the Team Acrobatic Final!

With a score of 217.2892 they took home the Gold Medal in a sensational way! Can they repeat the feat this weekend in front of their home fans in Toronto?

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