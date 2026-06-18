Swimmer's Daily

Bear Caught on Camera Swimming in Lake at Popular Pittsburgh-Area Park | CBS Pittsburgh

by

rokur
in

A black bear was caught on camera swimming in North Park Lake, prompting an alert from Allegheny County officials.

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