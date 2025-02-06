Swimmer's Daily

Team USA Artistic Swimming Team Free Routine: Evolution at World Cup & World Championships 2024 | World Aquatics

by

rokur
in
https://youtu.be/4jouafa6gCM?si=6AqtiuCHi8ZWVCi3

Take a deep dive into Team USA’s mesmerizing “Daily Sounds of Water” routine. Watch the routine evolve before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Artistic Swimming World Cup in Budapest and the World Aquatics Championships in Doha 2024.

