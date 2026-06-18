Swimmer's Daily

City of Calgary Urging Water Safety Caution, Offering Free Swim Lessons | CityNews

by

rokur
in , ,

The City of Calgary is urging the public to take proper safety precautions around bodies of water like lakes, pools and rivers. Joel Mendelson reports.

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