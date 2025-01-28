So How Do Artistic Swimmers Train? | How Olympians Train | Olympics

Artistic swimming, formerly synchronized swimming, combines dance, gymnastics and swimming in spectacular choreographies under water. The athletes perform acrobatic moves and synchronized figures to music – with full body control, breathing technique and power. Artistic swimming has been an Olympic event since the 1984 Olympic Games, first as a solo and duet, and now as a duet and team competition. The jury evaluates technique, creativity and expression. In this video you can see how hard the athletes train.
