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Team Cayman Swim Captains Reflect on Recent Experience at the 53rd CARIFTA Games | Compass Media Cayman

by

rokur
in

Following their recent success at the 53rd CARIFTA Games, team captains Sienna Romer and Jack Clark-Terrell joined Daybreak to discuss their experience and how they led their team to victory.

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