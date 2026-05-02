Swimmer's Daily

Vermont Special Olympics Swimmers Train for 2026 USA Games | MyNBC5-WPTZ

by

rokur
in

Four Vermont swimmers will represent the Green Mountain State at the national competition in Minnesota next month.

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