Swimmer's Daily

CARIFTA Artistic Swimmers Perform Their Winning Routine | Compass Media Cayman

by

rokur
in

Following their gold-winning performance at the 53rd CARIFTA Games, artistic swimming duo Isabelle Youn and Aubrey Bouliane showcased their routine, and discussed their experience and preparation.

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