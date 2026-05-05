Swimmer's Daily

Swimming Is Growing… So Why Are Programs Struggling? | Swimmingly

by

rokur
in

Swimming has a growth story but it’s starting to hit a limit.

More families want swim lessons than ever before. Demand is rising, waitlists are growing, and programs are filling up faster than they can expand.

But growth in swimming isn’t just about bringing more people in.

It’s about having the capacity to support them once they’re there.

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