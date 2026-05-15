Building Swim Experiences Parents Want to Buy w/Ian Goss | The Business of Swimming | Captyn

What if the future of swimming growth isn’t asking families for more commitment — but designing programs that fit the reality of modern family life?

In this episode of the Business of Swimming Podcast, Ian Goss of Stingrays Swimming breaks down how the club built its innovative LAPS (Learn, Achieve, Play, Swim) program to serve the “other 90%” of swimmers — the multi-sport athletes, busy families, and kids who love swimming but don’t want the traditional year-round travel model.