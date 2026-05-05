Swimmer's Daily

Special Olympics Builds a Special Community and a Swim Team | Island News

by

rokur
in ,

A local Special Olympics team that started with just six athletes is now making a big impact across Oahu. The Honolulu Ducks, founded back in 1994, has grown to more than 100 members, offering sports like swimming and basketball, but families say it’s the sense of community that truly stands out.

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