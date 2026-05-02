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2 People Die After Drowning in Suspected Rip Currents in Florida: “It’s So Tragic” | CBS Mornings

by

rokur
in

Local authorities in Florida say two people died over the weekend after drowning in suspected rip currents. Cristian Benavides shows how to spot a rip current and what to do if you get caught in one.

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