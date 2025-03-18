Swimmer's Daily

Australian Schools Urged To Boost Swim Programs As Swimming Carnivals Cancelled | 10 News First

by

rokur
in , ,

It’s been a tragic summer on our waterways, with the number of drownings 14% higher than the five-year average. Royal Life Saving says the swimming skills of students are “dangerously weak,” calling on schools to urgently boost swim programs with many carnivals being cancelled.

