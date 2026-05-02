Swimmer's Daily

Stay Safe, Swim Smart with Big Blue | PHL17 Morning News

by

rokur
in ,

Observed each May, Swim Safety Month raises awareness about the importance of water safety as families head into the summer season. Led by organizations like the Big Blue Swim School, the campaign encourages simple but life-saving habits such as learning to swim, supervising children closely, and using properly fitted life jackets. Drowning remains a leading cause of accidental death, especially among young children, making education and preparedness essential. By promoting water competency, CPR training, and safe pool practices, Swim Safety Month helps ensure that time spent in and around water stays fun, relaxing, and above all, safe.

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