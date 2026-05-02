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Vancouver Director Explores the Deep With Record-Breaking Chinese Champion Freediver | Vancouver Sun

by

rokur
in

Filmmaker Yuqi Kang dove deep for the making of her film 7 Beats Per Minute. Literally.

The Vancouver director learned how to free dive for filming, becoming safety diver for Chinese female freediving champion Jessea Lu, the focus of the film that is currently streaming on the National Film Board of Canada’s (NFB) site.

Read Vancouver Sun

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