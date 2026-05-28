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May Is National Water Safety Month; Swim Lessons Can Reduce Drowning by 88 Percent | WFXR News

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rokur
in , ,

The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge encourages families to take swim lessons this summer to reduce the risk of drowning, which is the number one cause of death for children ages one to four.

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